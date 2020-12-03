BEMIDJI, MINN.
Lorraine Latch Miller, 85, of Bemidji, Minnesota, and formerly of Owasa, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Gold Pine Retirement Home in Bemidji. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. She will be buried at the Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery in Owasa. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Owasa United Methodist Church, 106 Berkley St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
