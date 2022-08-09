IOWA FALLS-Minnie Ella Miller, age 83, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington. A time of visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 12-2 p.m. at the Linn’s Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Friends Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family: Minnie Miller Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home,1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
