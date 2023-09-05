ALDEN-Raymond Moore, 98, of Alden, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williams with a 1 p.m. committal service in the St. Mark's Catholic Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
