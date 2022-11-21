ALDEN-Bonnie Morgan-Zingg, 63, of Alden, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Mary Greely Medical Center in Ames. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday Nov. 27, at Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126. A time of visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Linn’s Funeral Home. Burial will be at Buckeye Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family: Bonnie Morgan-Zingg Memorial, C/O Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
