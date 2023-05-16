HAMPTON-Terry Murphy, 67, of Hampton, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home. Public visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church. A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church on Friday, May 19. Terry is survived by two sisters: Sandy Scallon of Ackley, and Nancy Mast of Hampton; and a brother, Robert Murphy, also of Hampton. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.