IOWA FALLS—Kenneth Neeld Sr., 102, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, at noon, with funeral services at 1 p.m. at Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Burial will be at the Warren Township Cemetery, McCallsburg. Memorials may be directed to the Bethany Lutheran Church, 2712 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The Linn's Funeral Homes Iowa Falls Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
