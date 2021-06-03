SOUTHBEND, IND.—Paul A. Neubauer, 98, of Southbend, Indiana, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Creekside Village Care Center, Mishawaka, Indiana. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Cards and letters of condolences may be sent to his wife: Fern Neubauer, 1538 Southwood Ave., Southbend, IN 46615. The Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
