IOWA FALLS-John V. (Jack) Nissly, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital surrounded by his family. Linn's Funeral Home is serving the family. Due to current health concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date. Jack will continue to give back to others, as he has generously donated his body to Des Moines University. Memorial donations in Jack's honor may be sent to P.O. Box 606, Iowa Falls, IA 50126 and will be given to Ellsworth College Foundation or First United Methodist Church of Iowa Falls.
