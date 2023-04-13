ALDEN-Rosemary Olsen, 91, of Alden, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Bethany Life in Story City. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.