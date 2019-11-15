PARKERSBURG—Betty Goldene Pott, 81, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg with burial in the Ackley Christian Reformed Church Cemetery,
rural Ackley. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Life Plus, c/o Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
