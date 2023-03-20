IOWA FALLS-Gretchen Rabe, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service at church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.