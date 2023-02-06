COULTER-Wyatt James Raska, 14, of Coulter, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Services for Wyatt Raska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Faith Baptist Church, 1701 Central Avenue East, Hampton, IA 50441. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Linn’s Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to: Wyatt Raska Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.