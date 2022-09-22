PARKERSBURG-Nancy Carol Rasmussen, 76, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls, of natural causes. The public is invited to join the family at a graveside gathering at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
