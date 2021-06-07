JOHNSTON-Charlene Diane Roth Reysack, 85, was surrounded by family as she peacefully passed away at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston on Friday, April 9, 2021. Visitation with family and friends will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackey, Iowa, on June 11, from 9-10 a.m. A Catholic service will begin at 10 a.m. with burial afterwards at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. There will be a luncheon following burial at St. Mary’s fellowship hall.
