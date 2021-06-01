ACKLEY—A memorial service for Ackley’s “Music Man,” Frank Rice, will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Baptist Church, 430 5th Ave. in Ackley. Frank passed away Nov. 3, 2020, from natural causes at the Grand JiVantè nursing home. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Ackley Country Club. Please join us for a celebration of Frank’s life and long service in the Ackley and Ackley-Geneva school systems.
