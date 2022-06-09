ACKLEY-Marylou Rice, 92, of Ackley, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Grand JiVante Chapel. She will be laid to rest at the Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Grand JiVante. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Marylou and her family.
