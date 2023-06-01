ELDORA-Cynthia Rinnels, 79, of Eldora, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 at Eldora Specialty Care. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Woodley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service and burial at the Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo, following visitation. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Cynthia and her family.
