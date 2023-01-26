Mason City-Mousa (Moses) I. Saleh of Mason City and formerly of Iowa Falls, was born on May 14,1947 in Jaffa, Jordan (one year later Israel) to Isa and Helwa Saleh. He went home to live eternally with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 25. 2023 following a long illness. Services will be held Monday, Jan. 30, at Hanford Community Church in 12411 Spruce Avenue, Mason City, IA. Visitation will be at Hanford Community Church from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. He will be interred at the Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls following the service. Linn’s Funeral Home, Iowa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be sent to the family of Mousa Saleh c/o Linn’s Funeral Home 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
