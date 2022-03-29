PARKERSBURG-Robert “Bob” Schnucker, 89, of Parkersburg died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes. A private family committal service will be held prior to memorial services. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at Parkersburg United Methodist Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to a cause of your choosing. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
