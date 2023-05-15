PARKERSBURG-Gene Lester Schuck, age 71, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, Grand JiVanté in Ackley, Iowa, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, at Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Parkersburg Funeral Home and one hour before services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
