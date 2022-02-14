IOWA FALLS-John David Sheimo, 55, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City. Per John’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services are planned. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: John Sheimo memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The family is requesting the memorials be made out to the American Cancer Society.
