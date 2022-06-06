ACKLEY- A celebration of life for Shyrell (Kreimeyer) Eccles will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. Services will be held at Pleasant Valley Reformed Church, 20957 150th Street, Holland, Iowa. A memorial account has been established at GNB Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.