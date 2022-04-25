IOWA FALLS-Margaret (Margie) Smith, 75, of Iowa Falls passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center surrounded by her family. She lived, worked, and attended school in Alden. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Margie and her family. Per Margie’s final wishes, there will be a private family burial at the Alden Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Margie’s family and mailed to 1015 Oak St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
