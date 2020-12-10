Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
ACKLEY—Jay A. Spieker, 68, of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home in Ackley. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the St. Peter's Country Church in rural Wellsburg with burial in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. Masks will be required for the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.