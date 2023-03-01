APLINGTON-Calvin James Stahl, age 95, of Aplington, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, of natural causes. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 4, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington, with burial in the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery in rural Holland. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday at Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church and one hour before services. Memorials may be directed to the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church Missions. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
