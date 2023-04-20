PARKERSBURG-Craig Alan Stickley, 72, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, peacefully at home, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 24, at Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery both in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, April 23, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church.
