IOWA FALLS—Venita “Vicki” Stinson, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2010, at her home in Iowa Falls. A private family funeral will be held with burial in the Alden Cemetery. A public visitation, without family present, will be Friday, June 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.