IOWA FALLS-Brandon Stockdale, 28, of Denver, Colorado and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away at his home in Denver on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Funeral services were held Saturday, March 25, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls with burial in Union Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
