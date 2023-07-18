IOWA FALLS-Betty Jean (Fuller) Taylor, 90, of Iowa Falls passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Scenic Manor Nursing Home in Iowa Falls. Graveside services took place 11 a.m. Friday, July 21 at the Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery, Owasa, Iowa. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: Betty Taylor memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
