IOWA FALLS-John Taylor, 89, of Iowa Falls passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Scenic Manor Nursing Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for John Taylor will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, Iowa Falls. Time of visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, also at Linn’s Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery, Owasa. Memorials may be directed to the family: John Taylor memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.