ACKLEY-Thelma Willems, 96, of Ackley, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, at the St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley. She will be laid to rest at the Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Thelma and her family.
