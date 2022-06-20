IOWA FALLS-Sharon Lynne Fry Thomason, 78, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home in Iowa Falls. Memorial services for Sharon Thomason will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Burial will be directly following service at the Sherman Cemetery, Buckeye. Memorials may be directed to the family: Sharon Thomason memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
