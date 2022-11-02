ANKENY-Michelle Thompson, 44, of Ankeny and formerly of Alden, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Alden United Methodist Church in Alden with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Popejoy. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
