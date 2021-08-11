IOWA FALLS-Donald Louis Tjarks, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for Donald Tjarks will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the River’s Edge Church, 204 College Avenue, Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Linn’s Funeral Home with an 8 p.m. Elks Memorial Service. Memorials may be directed to the family: Donald Tjarks Memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Linn’s Funeral Chapel in Iowa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.