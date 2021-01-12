ELDORA-Lura Marlene Tyndall, 86, of Eldora, Iowa, and formerly of Wickliffe, Ohio, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Valley View Specialty Care, Eldora. Funeral services for Lura Tyndall will be in the summer and will be announced at a later time. Linns Funeral Home Chapel will be handling the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Karen Miller, 906 15th St., Eldora, IA 50627.
