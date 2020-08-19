APLINGTON—Randy Ubben, 65, of Aplington, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for the family.
