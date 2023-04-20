AUSTINVILLE-Thomas R. Ubben, 80, of Austinville, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ackley with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Following the visitation, a prayer service will be held. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
