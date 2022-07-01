IOWA FALLS-Grace Ulrich, 89, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service.
