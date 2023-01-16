URBANDALE-John T. Van Hove, 88, of Urbandale and formerly of Steamboat Rock, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the New Hope Assembly of God in Urbandale. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the East Friesland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in rural Ackley. Visitation will be an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Animal Rescue League, Toys for Tots or the Steamboat Rock Historical Society. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
