IOWA FALLS-Robert Irvin Warner, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial in Waterloo. There will be a public visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Linn’s Funeral Home, Iowa Falls Chapel. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date with burial at Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Robert Warner Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.