ACKLEY-Gayle Willms, 75, of Ackley, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, at Grand Jivante chapel in Ackley. She will be laid to rest at the West Friesland Cemetery, rural Ackley. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at Grand JiVante. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Gayle and her family.
