GENEVA—Jack Allan Wilson, 64, of Geneva, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home in Geneva. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, with a short service at 1:45 p.m. at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times. Memorials or cards of condolences may be sent to Jack’s family and mailed to Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Hampton, IA 50441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.