SMYRNA, Del.-Della Elizabeth Woomer, 68, of Iowa, and formerly of Smyrna, Del., passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, with loved ones by her side. A celebration of life for Della Woomer will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Church of the Open Bible, 408 College Ave., Iowa Falls. Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: Della Woomer memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.