Richard Edward Young, age 84, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Parker Place in Parkersburg, of natural causes.
A private family funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Parkersburg Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford.
