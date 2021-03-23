IOWA FALLS—David DeBuhr, 60, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. Funeral arrangements are under guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ackley.
