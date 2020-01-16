EVANSDALE - Denice E. Jelinek, 66, of Evansdale, Iowa, formerly of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. John’s United Church in Ackley with Pastor DJ Steen officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Conrad Chapel of the Anderson Funeral Homes in Conrad. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Denice Elaine Johns was born Sept. 16, 1953, in Ackley, to Verne and Darlene (Noble) Johns. She graduated from high school in Ackley and continued her education at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Morningside College in Sioux City and UNI in Cedar Falls. Denice was employed at Tri-County Head Start where she retired from. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
