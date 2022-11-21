ACKLEY - Laura Jeanette DeVries, 94, of Ackley, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 10164 D Ave., Ackley, IA. Burial will be at the West Friesland Cemetery. Linn’s Funeral Home Ackley is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: Laura DeVries Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home,1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126.
Laura Jeanette DeVries was born Jan. 13, 1928 to John and Anna (Harms) Carolus in Kesley, Iowa. She attended country school at Madison #8 five miles North of Austinville, through the eighth grade. On April 24, 1953 Laura was united in marriage to Arnold J. DeVries at the Washington Reformed Church in Ackley, Iowa and to this union five children were born: Verda, Doreen, Sheila, Rhonda and Ronald. Laura worked for many years as a homemaker and a farmer’s wife helping on the farm. She then worked 22 years at Presbyterian Village in Ackley as a CNA retiring in 1995. She also worked two years at the Cougars Den caring for children in the Ackley area. Laura was the organist and part of the WIC Women at the West Friesland Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling, gardening, babysitting and volunteering at the RAP store in Ackley.
