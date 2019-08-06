AMES—Dixie Krause, 89, of Ames, and formerly of Alden, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Acurra Healthcare of Ames. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alden with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before services. The Surls Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.