PARKERSBURG—Donald “Duke” LeRoy Huisman, 87, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Parker Place in Parkersburg. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Hope Reformed Church with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
