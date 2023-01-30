WATERLOO - Larry Lee Ehrig, 77, of Waterloo, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023. Larry was born on Aug. 28, 1945, to Cyril and Norma Ehrig in Danbury. Larry grew up in Ackley—graduating from Ackley Geneva High School in 1963. Larry met the love of his life, Joan Miller, while in high school—on a Friday night at the Iowa Falls roller skating rink. Joan and Larry were married on Aug. 28, 1965, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. They relocated from Ackley to Waterloo where Larry started working at John Deere. What began as a job in the foundry ended in 1999 after 34 years as a supervisor.
Over the years, Larry and Joan found a shared love for traveling—learning about new cultures, history, and making friends along the way. When they weren’t on a trip somewhere, and Larry wasn’t working on a project of some sort, they enjoyed spending time at Holiday Lake and discovered they appreciated the warm weather of Phoenix much more than the Iowa winter. They share two daughters, Sara Heineman and Leslie Reese. During his girls’ childhood, Larry spent countless hours going to volleyball games and shared his love of waterskiing, snow skiing, snowmobiling and the Iowa Hawkeyes with them. Since his grandchildren were born, he continued to do the same—cheering them on at every game, dance recital, and from the boat whenever possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.